The companies have been found liable
Walmart, CVS And Walgreen's $878 Million Opioid Trial Has Begun
440 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via reuters.com
The Lede
Two Ohio counties are seeking $878 million from Walmart, CVS and Walgreens for their involvement in the opioid epidemic. A trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the crisis began in Ohio today.
Key Details
- In the first trial the companies faced in November, a federal jury decided they had contributed to the health crisis with an alleged flood of addictive pain drugs that ended up on the black market.
- Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties are asking the pharmacies for $878 million to a fund five-year plan that includes addiction and overdose treatment and employment training for addicts.
- The pharmacies' counter offer is a one-year program to buy back unused prescription opioids in the two counties.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments