25
+ digg
FOR KLETE'S SAKE

Submitted by Adwait
Klete Keller, who won swimming medals in three Summer Games, was captured on video inside the US Capitol Rotunda during last week's violent election protest.

The Lede

Keller's former teammates and coaches helped identify the swimmer after he was caught storming the Capitol in his Olympic team jacket.

Key Details

  • The 38-year-old swimmer represented the US at three Olympic Games, winning gold medals at Athens and Beijing and a silver one at Sydney.
  • The 6-foot-6 swimmer was seen in video posted by a conservative outlet roughing up police officers in the Capitol Rotunda.
  • This week Keller resigned from his job at Colorado real estate firm Hoff & Leigh, which said it did not condone his actions.

Other articles and videos you might like