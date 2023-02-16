Popular
'they have something to hide'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Ohio Train Derailment: Rail Firm Pulls Out Of Public Meeting About Toxic Chemical Spill
The train company at the heart of the disaster in East Palestine failed to show up to a meeting intended to reassure residents.
The Lede

Representatives of Norfolk Southern — the railway company whose derailed train led to the release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio — have sparked anger after pulling out of a meeting with the town's residents. The rail firm cited security concerns as the reason for their absence.

Key Details

  • Earlier this month, emergency services attended the site of the derailment and performed a controlled release of vinyl chloride — a known human carcinogen — from five railcars at risk of exploding.
  • East Palestine residents have since reported dead chickens and pets falling ill, while thousands of dead fish have been found in the town's creeks.

Comments

