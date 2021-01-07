96
PLAY STUPID GAMES, WIN STUPID PRIZES

Submitted by James Crugnale
The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during Wednesday's riots in the US Capitol has been arrested and charged with three federal counts, including theft of public property, federal officials said Friday.

The Lede

Richard Barnett of Arkansas was arrested on Friday morning in Little Rock and is currently in the custody of the FBI.

Key Details

  • Barnett was seen in a widely-disseminated photograph sitting at the Speaker of the House's desk while the Capitol building was ransacked.
  • He was charged with three federal crimes: entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property.
  • "Just because you've left the DC region you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," says FBI assistant director Steven D'Antuono.

