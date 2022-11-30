Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Found Guilty Of Seditious Conspiracy
Rhodes was convicted by a jury of plotting to stop President Biden taking office after the 2020 election.
The Lede

Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of right-wing militia the Oath Keepers, has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy in relation to the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Key Details

  • The jury convicted Rhodes and co-defendant Kelly Meggs of plotting to use force to keep President Biden from taking office after the 2020 election.
  • They are the first people in almost 30 years to be found guilty of the civil war-era sedition charge.
  • Rhodes did not go inside the Capitol during the attack but was accused of leading the plot. Among other recordings, jurors heard Rhodes encouraging his followers to fight to keep Trump in office.

Comments

