horrific
NYC Woman Sentenced To 21 Years For Trying To Kill Her Lookalike With A Poisoned Cheesecake
The Lede
Brooklyn woman Viktoria Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday for attempting to murder her lookalike friend in an identity theft plot. The 47-year-old, who tried to kill the victim by lacing a cheesecake with the powerful sedative phenazepam, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.