Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
NYC Woman Sentenced To 21 Years For Trying To Kill Her Lookalike With A Poisoned Cheesecake
Viktoria Nasyrova was convicted of attempted murder for trying to poison a friend who resembled her so she could steal her identity.
Brooklyn woman Viktoria Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday for attempting to murder her lookalike friend in an identity theft plot. The 47-year-old, who tried to kill the victim by lacing a cheesecake with the powerful sedative phenazepam, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.

