cheaters never prosper
ChatGPT Officially Banned In New York City Public Schools
The Lede
The city of New York is the first major school district to ban ChatGPT from all of its devices and networks, ChalkBeat reported today. ChatGPT, which only emerged only weeks ago, is a chatbot capable of writing entire essays about any subject. The worries, officials say, stems from the ability to spread inaccurate information and help students cheat easier.
Key Details
- “Due to concerns about negative impacts on student learning, and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content, access to ChatGPT is restricted on New York City Public Schools’ networks and devices,” Jenna Lyle, the deputy press secretary for the New York public schools, said in a statement.
- Representatives from San Francisco and Philadelphia have also had to comment about the software and its impacts on schools.
- The creator of ChatGPT Sam Altman said it had passed over one million users already.