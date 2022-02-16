IT HAD A BON VOYAGE :')
A Middle School Science Class’s Miniboat That Set Sail From Florida In 2020 Was Just Discovered In Norway
Submitted by Molly Bradley via npr.org
The Lede
A science class at Rye Junior High School in New Hampshire built a 5.5-foot-long "miniboat" and set it sailing on October 25, 2020. They lost contact with the boat until its GPS let them know it had landed in Norway.
Key Details
- The students and their science teacher, Sheila Adams, received intermittent GPS pings from the boat that allowed them to track its voyage. But it went silent between September 30, 2021 and January 30, 2022, when it pinged from the uninhabited Norwegian island of Smøla.
- A local sixth-grader, Karel Nuncic, and his family, heard about the boat and went to the island to retrieve it.
- Nuncic's class at school opened the boat's cargo hatch together to find the US middle schoolers' gifts and messages from 2020.
