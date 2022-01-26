STAY PREPARED
A Bomb Cyclone Could Cover Cities In The Northeast This Weekend, Here's What You Should Know
The Lede
The Weather Prediction Center said that an icy storm is expected to move up along the East Coast beginning Friday and through the weekend.
Key Details
- "It is becoming more likely that it will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region, including the I-95 metropolitan areas," said the Weather Prediction Center.
- The Philadelphia National Weather Service Office predicts the storm will be similar to the past three- to five-day storms and Boston's office predicts a significant piling of snow and ice.
- If high astronomical tides combine with The Atlantic coastline winds there could also be coastal flooding.
