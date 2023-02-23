Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

RIP

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Nine-Year-Old Girl And TV Journalist Among Three Killed In Florida Shootings
Three people died and two were injured after a series of shootings in Orlando, Florida, authorities say.
· 467 reads

The Lede

Three people, including a nine-year-old girl and a TV news staffer, were killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Orlando on Wednesday.

Key Details

  • Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested in connection with the shootings.
  • Moses allegedly shot a woman in her 20s in the morning, before carrying out two more shootings nearby — against a young girl and her mother in their home, and two Spectrum News 13 staffers covering the previous attack.
  • Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Moses' criminal record already includes gun charges and charges for aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories