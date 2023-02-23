RIP
Nine-Year-Old Girl And TV Journalist Among Three Killed In Florida Shootings
The Lede
Three people, including a nine-year-old girl and a TV news staffer, were killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Orlando on Wednesday.
Key Details
- Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested in connection with the shootings.
- Moses allegedly shot a woman in her 20s in the morning, before carrying out two more shootings nearby — against a young girl and her mother in their home, and two Spectrum News 13 staffers covering the previous attack.
- Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Moses' criminal record already includes gun charges and charges for aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.