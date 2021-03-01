Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Nike VP Resigns After Family Tie To Sneaker Reseller Uncovered
The LedeJoe Hebert, a 19-year-old sneaker reseller, was profiled in a March 1 Bloomberg Businessweek story about sneakerheads turning coveted styles "into a bona fide asset class." Until this week, however, his mother was an executive at Nike, fueling speculation that his "random" pickups of rare shoes might not have been so random after all.
Key Details
The Source
