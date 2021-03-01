396
JUST FINISHED

Submitted by Adwait
Ann Hebert, who worked at Nike for 25 years, left her job on Monday after a report surfaced last week describing her son's sneaker resale business.

The Lede

Joe Hebert, a 19-year-old sneaker reseller, was profiled in a March 1 Bloomberg Businessweek story about sneakerheads turning coveted styles "into a bona fide asset class." Until this week, however, his mother was an executive at Nike, fueling speculation that his "random" pickups of rare shoes might not have been so random after all.

Key Details

  • Joe used a phone number that belonged to Ann Hebert, and his company, WCS LLC, listed Ann Hebert on the American Express corporate card account.
  • With the help of bots, Joe purchased $132,000 worth of Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers with the American Express card.
  • Nike said it had been made aware of Joe's business in 2018, but that it was not in violation of company policy.

