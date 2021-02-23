Other articles and videos you might like

17
+ digg
THANK GOODNESS

Submitted by Digg Editors
Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
273
+ digg
YOU'RE NOT ALONE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
A family rift is intensely personal, yet each story plays out against a broader cultural backdrop. A national survey by Cornell University revealed that over a quarter of adults responding reported being estranged from a relative.