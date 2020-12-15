41
'WE DIDN'T LISTEN HARD ENOUGH'

Submitted by James Crugnale
After an internal review, the New York Times now says it built the 2018 podcast "Caliphate" on a story it cannot vouch for. Star reporter and "Caliphate" host Rukmini Callimachi will no longer cover terrorism for the Times.

The Lede

"Caliphate" is an award-winning podcast that claimed to give the "eye-opening account" of Shehroze Chaudhry, a radicalized young Canadian who became an ISIS executioner. However, the Times now says Chaudhry is a "fabulist" who could not be trusted.

Key Details

  • Shehroze Chaudhry, whose story provided the foundation for much of the podcast, was found by Canadian officials to be lying about his ISIS involvement.
  • "They came back and said, 'If you look at the guy's story, there is not enough powerful evidence that he was who he claimed to be for us to justify that story," Times executive editor Dean Baquet said.
  • Baquet said he would inform the judges of the Peabody Awards that the series was "compromised."

