New York Times Retracts Core Of Hit Podcast Series 'Caliphate' On ISIS
The Lede"Caliphate" is an award-winning podcast that claimed to give the "eye-opening account" of Shehroze Chaudhry, a radicalized young Canadian who became an ISIS executioner. However, the Times now says Chaudhry is a "fabulist" who could not be trusted.
