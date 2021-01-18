Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Man Suspected Of Killing Three Elderly Women In Same Building Arrested By New York City Police
The LedeGavin's most recent alleged murder led detectives to connect him to two prior murders, both of women he had known and who had willingly let him into their homes. "The defendant took advantage of his relationships with these women, was allowed into their homes and did unspeakable acts of violence against them," said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.
Key Details
The Source
