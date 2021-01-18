23
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Kevin Gavin, 66, lived in the same Brooklyn public housing building and allegedly ran errands for the victims, whose deaths date back to 2015.

The Lede

Gavin's most recent alleged murder led detectives to connect him to two prior murders, both of women he had known and who had willingly let him into their homes. "The defendant took advantage of his relationships with these women, was allowed into their homes and did unspeakable acts of violence against them," said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.

Key Details

  • The most recent victim was Juanita Caballero, 78; police also linked Gavin to the earlier murders of 83-year-old Jacolia James in 2019 and 82-year-old Myrtle McKinney in 2015.
  • The murders took place at the victims' apartments in Woodson Houses in Brownsville, Brooklyn, where Gavin also lived.
  • NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said that there wasn't a clear motive for the murders, but they might have been due to "an argument over money and finances."

