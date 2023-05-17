'no specific targets or motives'
New Mexico Gunman Who Killed Three In 'Purely Random' Shooting Identified As 18-Year-Old High School Student
The Lede
Police have identified the New Mexico gunman behind Monday's shooting as 18-year-old Beau Wilson, a student at Farmington High School. Authorities have not been able to establish a connection between Wilson and the victims of the attack — Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97. Schofield was Ivie's mother.
Key Details
- Wilson was shot dead by police on Monday after he and the officers exchanged roughly 150 rounds.