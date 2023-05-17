Popular
New Mexico Gunman Who Killed Three In 'Purely Random' Shooting Identified As 18-Year-Old High School Student
There's no initial evidence that teen gunman Beau Wilson, who was fatally shot by police, knew the victims.
The Lede

Police have identified the New Mexico gunman behind Monday's shooting as 18-year-old Beau Wilson, a student at Farmington High School. Authorities have not been able to establish a connection between Wilson and the victims of the attack — Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97. Schofield was Ivie's mother.

Key Details

  • Wilson was shot dead by police on Monday after he and the officers exchanged roughly 150 rounds.

