Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
New Dead Sea Scrolls Found Hidden In Desert Cave In Israel
The LedeThese 80 new fragments are the first to be found in 60 years, and they could deepen our understanding of biblical texts.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
Nike CEO John Donahoe Addresses Hebert Reselling Scandal
Florida Finds Election Fraud — In High School Homecoming Votes
Popular Evangelical Beth Moore Says She's No Longer A Southern Baptist