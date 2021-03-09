92
+ digg
UNDER THE SEA

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea scroll fragments found in a desert cave and believed to have been hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The Lede

These 80 new fragments are the first to be found in 60 years, and they could deepen our understanding of biblical texts.

Key Details

  • The writing on the scrolls is in Greek and comes from the books of Zechariah and Nahum.
  • Experts think the scrolls these fragments belonged to were hidden during the Bar Kochba Revolt sometime between AD 132 and 163.
  • The discovery is a relief to archaeologists who have seen a lot of sites plundered by people who sell discovered relics on the black market. "For the first time in 70 years, we were able to pre-empt the plunderers," said the head of the Israeli antiquities theft prevention unit.

Other articles and videos you might like