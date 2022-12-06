Popular
Musk’s Neuralink Under Federal Investigation Over Potential Animal-Welfare Violations
The probe comes amid staff complaints that the company's animal testing is being rushed.
The Lede

Elon Musk's medical device company Neuralink is facing a federal probe and employee backlash amid claims of rushed animal testing causing "needless suffering and deaths."

Key Details

  • Neuralink Corp is working to develop a brain implant it hopes will cure a range of neurological conditions, including paralysis and Alzheimer's.
  • According to documents seen by Reuters and interviews with staff, Neuralink employees have complained that pressure from CEO Musk to speed up research has led to botched tests and unnecessary animal deaths.
  • The recently launched federal investigation is focused on violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which governs how animals are treated in research facilities.

