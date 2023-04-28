Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Nebraska Six-Week Abortion Ban Fails To Advance In Legislature
It was the second straight year that an effort to restrict abortion access in the state failed.
The Lede

In a second straight year of unsuccessful attempts to further restrict abortion access in Nebraska, a bill to ban abortions after six weeks failed to advance in the state's Legislature on Thursday. The bill fell one vote short of breaking a filibuster, and is unlikely to move forward this year.

Key Details

  • Abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy have been banned in Nebraska since 2010.

