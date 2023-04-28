'This gives me hope for the future'
Nebraska Six-Week Abortion Ban Fails To Advance In Legislature
The Lede
In a second straight year of unsuccessful attempts to further restrict abortion access in Nebraska, a bill to ban abortions after six weeks failed to advance in the state's Legislature on Thursday. The bill fell one vote short of breaking a filibuster, and is unlikely to move forward this year.
Key Details
- Abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy have been banned in Nebraska since 2010.