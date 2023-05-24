Popular
Darcy Jimenez
'Nazi-Admiring' Teenager Arrested For Threatening To Kill Biden
The suspect, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, faces multiple charges including threats to kill or harm the president.
The Lede

Sai Varshith Kandula, the 19-year-old suspected of crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House on Monday, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill or harm US president Joe Biden. After his arrest, Kandula told Secret Service agents that he was prepared to "kill the president" if that's what it took to "seize power and be put in charge of the nation."

Key Details

  • The suspect also said he admired the Nazis' "great history" and their "authoritarian nature, eugenics and their one world order."

