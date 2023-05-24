dark
'Nazi-Admiring' Teenager Arrested For Threatening To Kill Biden
The Lede
Sai Varshith Kandula, the 19-year-old suspected of crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House on Monday, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill or harm US president Joe Biden. After his arrest, Kandula told Secret Service agents that he was prepared to "kill the president" if that's what it took to "seize power and be put in charge of the nation."
Key Details
- The suspect also said he admired the Nazis' "great history" and their "authoritarian nature, eugenics and their one world order."