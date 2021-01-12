Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
National Mall Will Be Closed On Inauguration Day Due To Security Concerns
Other articles and videos you might like
Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Was Part Of Crowd That Invaded Capitol
The FBI Had Warned Of 'War' At The Capitol Before The Coup Attempt
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Being Kidnapped In Mozambique: 'I Was Very Good In The Crisis'