Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
National Archives Asks Representatives Of Past Six Administrations To Check For Classified Documents
Sources told CBS News that the classified documents found at Pence's residence included briefings from foreign trips.
According to a letter obtained by CBS News, the National Archives and Records Administration has asked representatives of the six most recent previous administrations to look through their personal records for any classified or other presidential documents. It comes after materials marked classified were found at the private residences of former vice president Mike Pence, former president Donald Trump and president Joe Biden.

