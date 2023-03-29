Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'we had absolutely no idea who this person was'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Nashville School Shooter Hid Guns In Parents' House
Police say the parents felt the suspect should not own weapons, but did not realise guns were in the house.
· 213 reads

The Lede

The gunman who killed six people in a shooting at a Nashville school on Monday had hidden seven guns at their parents' home, police say. The firearms were bought legally by the 28-year-old, who was under "doctor's care for an emotional disorder" at the time of the attack. Texas has no laws allowing police to seize weapons from violent suspects.

Key Details

  • Police Chief John Drake said if there had been reports of violent or suicidal tendencies in the shooter, they would have tried to seize the guns, but "as it stands, we had absolutely no idea who this person was or if [the suspect] even existed."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories