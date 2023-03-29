'we had absolutely no idea who this person was'
Nashville School Shooter Hid Guns In Parents' House
The Lede
The gunman who killed six people in a shooting at a Nashville school on Monday had hidden seven guns at their parents' home, police say. The firearms were bought legally by the 28-year-old, who was under "doctor's care for an emotional disorder" at the time of the attack. Texas has no laws allowing police to seize weapons from violent suspects.
Key Details
- Police Chief John Drake said if there had been reports of violent or suicidal tendencies in the shooter, they would have tried to seize the guns, but "as it stands, we had absolutely no idea who this person was or if [the suspect] even existed."