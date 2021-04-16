Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
2041 members

News on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

TO INFINITY AND BACK AGAIN

Submitted by Molly Bradley via washingtonpost.com

SpaceX, Elon Musk's spacecraft company, landed a $2.9 billion contract with NASA to send astronauts to the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The Lede

NASA chose Musk's SpaceX as the sole spacecraft company to send humans to the moon as part of its space exploration program called Artemis. SpaceX beat out Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics for the deal.

Key Details

  • The news was a big blow for Bezos, whose Blue Origin had partnered with other aerospace companies. Bezos has long been eager to help get humans back to the moon.
  • NASA typically taps multiple companies to build spacecraft to motivate them to build stellar machinery and to provide fallback options. Its selection of just SpaceX is a special vote of confidence in Musk's company.
  • SpaceX aims to use Starship, a spacecraft whose test vehicles have all crash landed in practice launches thus far.