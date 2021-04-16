TO INFINITY AND BACK AGAIN
NASA Chooses Elon Musk's SpaceX To Send Humans Back To The Moon
Submitted by Molly Bradley via washingtonpost.com
The LedeNASA chose Musk's SpaceX as the sole spacecraft company to send humans to the moon as part of its space exploration program called Artemis. SpaceX beat out Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics for the deal.
Key Details
- The news was a big blow for Bezos, whose Blue Origin had partnered with other aerospace companies. Bezos has long been eager to help get humans back to the moon.
- NASA typically taps multiple companies to build spacecraft to motivate them to build stellar machinery and to provide fallback options. Its selection of just SpaceX is a special vote of confidence in Musk's company.
- SpaceX aims to use Starship, a spacecraft whose test vehicles have all crash landed in practice launches thus far.