MONOLITHIC, MAN

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A metal monolith, nearly identical to one which reportedly disappeared from the Utah after appearing there in mid-November, has mysteriously been spotted on a Romanian hillside.

The Lede

Over the weekend, the Utah monolith disappeared, and this new one was discovered in Romania. We still don't know who the creator of either monolith is or how they got them to (or from) their respective positions.

Key Details

  • The Romanian monolith appeared on Batca Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt, a city in northeastern Romania, very close to the oldest historical monument in the city: the Petrodava Dacian Fortress.
  • The structure is made of metal and measures about 13 feet high.
  • One of the people who discovered it, a pilot named Bret Hutchings, said it looked like the work of an experimental artist or of a "2001: A Space Odyssey" fan.

