HOLE NEW WORLD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year. It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists.

The Lede

Using drone photography and 3D modeling, scientists were able to study a 30-meter-deep crater that formed last year in the Russian tundra. Scientists believe that the crater was formed after an explosion of methane gas built up near ground level and that global warming has led to the appearance of no less than 17 craters in the Russian Arctic.

Key Details

  • Researchers say warmer Arctic summers have led to a weakening of the permafrost layer, which causes gas to escape more easily and form craters when they explode.
  • While 17 craters have so far been documented, there may be more out there that have yet to be discovered.
  • In addition to the formation of massive craters, climate change has led to other drastic changes in the area, including the disappearance of lakes and ground collapses.

