Mysteries Of Massive Holes Forming In Siberian Permafrost Unlocked By Scientists
The LedeUsing drone photography and 3D modeling, scientists were able to study a 30-meter-deep crater that formed last year in the Russian tundra. Scientists believe that the crater was formed after an explosion of methane gas built up near ground level and that global warming has led to the appearance of no less than 17 craters in the Russian Arctic.
Key Details
The Source
