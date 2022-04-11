OH, OK
Elon Musk Won't Be Joining Twitter's Board After All
The Lede
Elon Musk has declined Twitter's offer to join its board of directors, the company said this weekend, as it warned users there would be "distractions ahead."
Key Details
- In a note posted to Twitter on Sunday, the social media platform's CEO Parag Agrawal said that Musk had announced he would not be joining the board.
- Agrawal added: "There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged ... Let's tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we're building."
- Tesla CEO Musk was offered a seat on Twitter's board last week after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the platform, making him the company's biggest shareholder.
