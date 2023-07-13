Popular
Movies And TV Shows Paused By The Hollywood Strike
Major productions such as "Wonder Woman 3" and Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" have been paused indefinitely.
A Hollywood mega-strike involving writers and performers after failed negotiations has grinded to a halt the production of most popular movies and television shows. The last time both writers and actors went on strike together was in 1960 — when writers stopped for 21 weeks and actors stopped for six. The new walkout — which joins an existing strike by writers — centers on streaming platform revenue shares and concerns over AI replacing workers.

  • Some of the biggest blockbusters currently paused in production include "Wonder Woman 3," "Ghostbusters 4," "Mufasa: The Lion King" and "Avatar 3 and 4", according to the Internet Movie Database.
  • Meanwhile, TV projects expected to continue production this summer include the second series of the "Night Court" reboot and "Chicago Med, Fire and P.D." on NBC, NCIS and "Young Sheldon" on CBS, and "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" on Fox.

