NATURE IS HEALING

An updated MoviePass website shows a countdown with the phrase "the movie is about to start" attached, and some suspect the service could be making a comeback.

The Lede

Is everyone's favorite movie-ticket subscription service from four summers ago really making a comeback?

Key Details

  • A counter on the new MoviePass site is set to expire around noon EST on March 22.
  • Mark Wahlberg's production company is reportedly making a documentary show on the spectacular highs and lows of the service, which shut down in 2019.
  • At the height of its popularity, MoviePass charged $9.95 per month for access to one movie theater showing per day.

