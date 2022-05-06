Popular
The Most Popular Baby Names In The US In 2021, Ranked

The Social Security agency has released the list of 2021's most popular baby names. Here are some key takeaways from past years' data, including changes in popularity over decades and more.

Key Takeaways:

  • Names with the highest rank increases between 2020 and 2021 were: Amiri (534 ranks up), Eliam (442), Raya (441), Wrenley (397), Colter (344), Ozzy (336), Angelique (306), Loyal (300), Khai (287), Vida (285), Emberlynn (284), Evander (279), Flora (278), Camilo (263), Murphy (262), Mac (260) Arleth (259), Ocean (253), Oakleigh (252) and Jiraiya (251).

  • Names with the biggest dip in popularity include: Denisse (471), Denise (360), Jaxtyn (349 ranks down), Karen (263), Karsyn (254) and Xzavier (236).

  • Popular names that maintained more or less the same buzz, with minimal change in popularity ranking include: Jackson, James, Noah, Liam, Olivia, Charlotte and Amelia.


Rank Male Name Female Name
1 Liam Olivia
2 Noah Emma
3 Oliver Charlotte
4 Elijah Amelia
5 James Ava
6 William Sophia
7 Benjamin Isabella
8 Lucas Mia
9 Henry Evelyn
10 Theodore Harper

Most Popular Names In US From The 2010s


Most Popular Names In US From The 2000s


Most Popular Names In US From The 1990s


Most Popular Names In US From The Last Century


Chart showing Top Five Names For Births In The Us Between 2021 and 2000


Read more at Social Security.

[Photo by Minnie Zhou on Unsplash]

