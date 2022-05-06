COOL KIDS
The Most Popular Baby Names In The US In 2021, Ranked
Key Takeaways:
-
Names with the highest rank increases between 2020 and 2021 were: Amiri (534 ranks up), Eliam (442), Raya (441), Wrenley (397), Colter (344), Ozzy (336), Angelique (306), Loyal (300), Khai (287), Vida (285), Emberlynn (284), Evander (279), Flora (278), Camilo (263), Murphy (262), Mac (260) Arleth (259), Ocean (253), Oakleigh (252) and Jiraiya (251).
-
Names with the biggest dip in popularity include: Denisse (471), Denise (360), Jaxtyn (349 ranks down), Karen (263), Karsyn (254) and Xzavier (236).
-
Popular names that maintained more or less the same buzz, with minimal change in popularity ranking include: Jackson, James, Noah, Liam, Olivia, Charlotte and Amelia.
|Rank
|Male Name
|Female Name
|1
|Liam
|Olivia
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|3
|Oliver
|Charlotte
|4
|Elijah
|Amelia
|5
|James
|Ava
|6
|William
|Sophia
|7
|Benjamin
|Isabella
|8
|Lucas
|Mia
|9
|Henry
|Evelyn
|10
|Theodore
|Harper
Read more at Social Security.
[Photo by Minnie Zhou on Unsplash]
