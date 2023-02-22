'went to great lengths to avoid disclosing'
Mormon Church Pays $5 Million To Settle Accusations It Covered Up $32 Billion Investment Portfolio
The Lede
The Mormon Church agreed Tuesday to pay $5 million after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it failed for 20 years to disclose its equity investments, and instead filed forms for shell companies that concealed the church's $32 billion portfolio.
Key Details
- The Mormon Church, known formally as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will pay $1 million to settle the charges. Its investment company, Ensign Peak Advisers, will pay $4 million.
- Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC enforcement division, said: "The requirement to file timely and accurate information on Forms 13F applies to all institutional investment managers, including non-profit and charitable organizations."
