Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

revealed

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
More Than 90 Percent Of Verra's Carbon Standards Are Worthless, Investigation Shows
Most of the offset credits awarded by Verra, and used by large companies like Gucci and Disney, are likely to be "phantom credits."
· 345 reads

The Lede

A new investigation has revealed the forest carbon offsets used by Disney, Shell, Gucci and other big corporations, which are approved by the world's leading provider Verre, are largely worthless and could even make global warming worse.

Key Details

  • Research into Verra found more than 90 percent of the rainforest offset credits approved by the organization don't represent genuine carbon reductions.
  • These findings raise questions about the various large companies that have purchased Verra-approved credits and told customers that their products are "carbon neutral," or that they can buy certain items without contributing to climate change.
  • Washington DC-based Verra has issued more than one billion credits through its voluntary carbon standard program.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories