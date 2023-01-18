revealed
More Than 90 Percent Of Verra's Carbon Standards Are Worthless, Investigation Shows
The Lede
A new investigation has revealed the forest carbon offsets used by Disney, Shell, Gucci and other big corporations, which are approved by the world's leading provider Verre, are largely worthless and could even make global warming worse.
Key Details
- Research into Verra found more than 90 percent of the rainforest offset credits approved by the organization don't represent genuine carbon reductions.
- These findings raise questions about the various large companies that have purchased Verra-approved credits and told customers that their products are "carbon neutral," or that they can buy certain items without contributing to climate change.
- Washington DC-based Verra has issued more than one billion credits through its voluntary carbon standard program.