'they're holding our children hostage'
More Than 2,000 Families Suing Social Media Companies Over Kids' Mental Health
The Lede
TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Roblox and Meta are facing more than 350 lawsuits this year as the number of families suing social media companies over impacts to their children's mental health exceeds 2,000.
Key Details
- Attorney Matt Bergman, who represents one family suing tech giant Meta, said: "They have intentionally designed a product that is addictive. They understand that if children stay online, they make more money. It doesn't matter how harmful the material is."