Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The flying blades can cause injury and damage property, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Lede

About 182,000 of the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans were sold in the United States and 8,800 were sold in Canada.

Key Details

  • 191,000 fans from the Fort Lauderdale company King of Fans are being recalled because of the potential danger they pose.
  • There have been 47 reports of the blades detaching from the fans.
  • According to King of Fans, the issue was attributed to an "isolated manufacturing defect" and does not affect all their fans.

