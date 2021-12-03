Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Plumber Discovers Money And Checks In Wall Of Joel Osteen's Church Years After $600K Burglary
Lakewood Church confirmed that cash and checks were found inside the walls of the facility during repair work, years after an alleged burglary of $600,000 from the church in 2014.

A plumber named Justin called into 100.3 The Bull's morning show, where he detailed the shocking discovery he made when he was tasked to make repairs at the church last month.

  • "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile," Justin explained. "We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like 'Oh wow!'"
  • "This is like a movie, like the Rock and Ryan Reynolds movie. This is crazy," he added.
  • Despite the discovery, Crime Stoppers, who originally offered a reward, said the statute of limitations had run out.

