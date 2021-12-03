UH OH
Plumber Discovers Money And Checks In Wall Of Joel Osteen's Church Years After $600K Burglary
Submitted by Digg Editors via click2houston.com
The Lede
A plumber named Justin called into 100.3 The Bull's morning show, where he detailed the shocking discovery he made when he was tasked to make repairs at the church last month.
Key Details
- "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile," Justin explained. "We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like 'Oh wow!'"
- "This is like a movie, like the Rock and Ryan Reynolds movie. This is crazy," he added.
- Despite the discovery, Crime Stoppers, who originally offered a reward, said the statute of limitations had run out.
Additional Thoughts

