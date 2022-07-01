HIGH TIME
Minnesota Just Accidentally Legalized Weed Edibles
The Lede
Before this bill, CBD products with less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC — the primary intoxicant in marijuana — were already legal, but that percentage cap didn't apply to delta-8 THC. In an attempt rein in the amount of delta-8 allowed in edible products, Minnesota passed a bill capping all THC products at 5 milligrams per serving (50 per package) — which allows traditional THC edibles and beverages to now be bought and sold legally by adults 21 years of age and older.
Key Details
- Though new THC products must now be derived from legally certified hemp, the effect of the THC is the same. "This stuff will get you high, no doubt about it," said Jason Tarasek, an attorney who founded the Minnesota Cannabis Law firm.
- Some Senate Republicans intimated that they were unclear about the effects of the bill before it passed. Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said specifically that he didn't realize it would legalize delta-9 THC edibles along with regulating delta-8 products.