Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

HIGH TIME

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.6k reads ·
Minnesota Just Accidentally Legalized Weed Edibles
The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate, which has largely been against recreational marijuana, just passed a bill legalizing edibles containing up to 5mg of THC. Some Republicans didn't realize this until after it passed.

The Lede

Before this bill, CBD products with less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC — the primary intoxicant in marijuana — were already legal, but that percentage cap didn't apply to delta-8 THC. In an attempt rein in the amount of delta-8 allowed in edible products, Minnesota passed a bill capping all THC products at 5 milligrams per serving (50 per package) — which allows traditional THC edibles and beverages to now be bought and sold legally by adults 21 years of age and older.

Key Details

  • Though new THC products must now be derived from legally certified hemp, the effect of the THC is the same. "This stuff will get you high, no doubt about it," said Jason Tarasek, an attorney who founded the Minnesota Cannabis Law firm.
  • Some Senate Republicans intimated that they were unclear about the effects of the bill before it passed. Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said specifically that he didn't realize it would legalize delta-9 THC edibles along with regulating delta-8 products.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.