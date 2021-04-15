MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING BIG CITIES
The Top Cities Where Millennials Are Moving
The LedeMillennials between the ages of 25 and 39 are moving out of cities like New York and Los Angeles and flocking to smaller cities. This shift is corroborated by the number of new LinkedIn users in the smaller cities, as well as the number of one-way U-Haul bookings being made. Now, places like Denver, Seattle and Portland have close to a 30% millennial population.
Key Details
- According to the 2019 community survey, the cities seeing the biggest millennial population growth are Denver, Seattle, Phoenix and Austin.
- According to LinkedIn, Nashville, Tampa, Phoenix and Austin gained the most LinkedIn members based on zip code changes between April and October of 2020.
- A recent U-Haul report found that Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Ohio and Arizona were leading one-way destinations among the states.