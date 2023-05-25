Popular
Microsoft Says China-Sponsored Hackers Targeted US Infrastructure
US tech giant says attacks targeted communications and other infrastructure in Guam and elsewhere.
The Lede

Microsoft and the Five Eyes intelligence network — comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US — have accused Chinese state-sponsored hackers of attacking critical infrastructure in the US. Microsoft said it was moderately confident that the hacking group, called Volt Typhoon, intended to disrupt "critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises."

