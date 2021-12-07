SMALL VICTORIES
Michael Steinhardt Surrenders Looted Art Worth $70M, Gets Banned For Life From Acquiring New Relics
Submitted by Adwait via theguardian.com
The Lede
Steinhardt has one of the world's largest collections of ancient art and received a lifetime ban on acquiring any new relics after an international investigation, which began in 2017, concluded that many of his artifacts had been stolen.
Key Details
- Steinhardt "displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts," Vance explained.
- According to the investigation Steinhardt had antiques that were stolen from 11 nations and at least 171 pieces had been moved by traffickers.
- One of the items surrendered is "The Stag's Head Rhyton" — a 400 BCE vessel in the shape of a stag's head, which was looted from a Turkish market in Milas and is estimated to be worth $3.5 million.
The notorious art dealer Michael Steinhardt has been forced to return $70 million worth of stolen antiquities including objects looted from Greece #restitution #art #theft #justice 1/2 https://t.co/3rjqif7HYH via @greekcitytimes pic.twitter.com/p7XErA1RpU— George Vardas (@VardasGeorge) December 7, 2021
