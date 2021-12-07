Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SMALL VICTORIES

Submitted by Adwait via theguardian.com

Michael Steinhardt Surrenders Looted Art Worth $70M, Gets Banned For Life From Acquiring New Relics
The hedge-fund billionaire gave up 180 pieces of art from his collection, worth $70 million, that were stolen and trafficked.

The Lede

Steinhardt has one of the world's largest collections of ancient art and received a lifetime ban on acquiring any new relics after an international investigation, which began in 2017, concluded that many of his artifacts had been stolen.

Key Details

  • Steinhardt "displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts," Vance explained.
  • According to the investigation Steinhardt had antiques that were stolen from 11 nations and at least 171 pieces had been moved by traffickers.
  • One of the items surrendered is "The Stag's Head Rhyton" — a 400 BCE vessel in the shape of a stag's head, which was looted from a Turkish market in Milas and is estimated to be worth $3.5 million.

Additional Thoughts

