What We Know So Far About The Americans Kidnapped In Mexico
The four Americans kidnapped by gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico, on Friday have been identified as the investigation into the incident continues. The individuals have been named as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams. Officials say a Mexican citizen was also killed in the incident.
Key Details
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the US citizens had "crossed the border to buy medicines" when they got caught up in a confrontation between groups.
- A video shared to Twitter on Friday appears to show the Americans being forced into a pickup truck at gunpoint.
- The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.