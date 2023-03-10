'The Gulf Cartel strongly condemns the events'
Mexican Cartel Apologizes For American Kidnappings, Turns In Own Members
The Lede
The cartel believed to be responsible for kidnapping four Americans in Mexico last week — and killing two of them — appears to have written an apology letter and turned over five of their members to authorities. An official close to the ongoing investigation told CNN the apology letter is believed to be authentic.
Key Details
- A photo posted online shows five men tied up and lying face down, with authorities standing over them.
- In the letter, the Gulf Cartel apologized "to the society of Matamoros" and the families of both the Americans and a Mexican woman, Ms Areli, who was also killed in the attack.
- "We decided to hand over those directly involved and responsible for the acts, who at all times acted under their own determination and indiscipline and against the rules in which the [cartel] always operates," the cartel wrote.