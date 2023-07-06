'let's do this. welcome to threads'
Meta Takes Aim At Twitter With Threads App, Millions Join
The Lede
Wednesday saw the launch of Meta's Threads app — a direct challenge to social platform Twitter, whose owner Elon Musk has continually upset users with a series of chaotic changes since his takeover. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads gained 10 million users in just seven hours, with those signing up including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.