Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'let's do this. welcome to threads'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via reuters.com
Meta Takes Aim At Twitter With Threads App, Millions Join
Those quick to join the new platform included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, as well as prominent politicians such as Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
· 1.7k reads
·
·
·

The Lede

Wednesday saw the launch of Meta's Threads app — a direct challenge to social platform Twitter, whose owner Elon Musk has continually upset users with a series of chaotic changes since his takeover. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads gained 10 million users in just seven hours, with those signing up including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories