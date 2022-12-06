big tech vs congress
Meta Threatens To Remove News From Facebook If US Congress Passes Media Bill
The Lede
Facebook parent company Meta has said it may remove news from its platform if the US Congress passes a bill that would help news organizations negotiate collectively with companies like Facebook and Google.
Key Details
- Sources say lawmakers are considering passing the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to help struggling local news outlets.
- Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the company would consider removing news "rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."
- Trade group the News Media Alliance said Congress must pass the bill to prevent social media becoming "America’s de facto local newspaper."