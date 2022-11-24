'Everyone at school thinks I am very smart'
British Eleven-Year-Old Beats Einstein And Hawking On Mensa IQ Test
An 11-year-old boy from the UK has has received the highest possible score, 162, on a Mensa intelligence test — beating world-renowned physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.
Key Details
- Yusuf Shah told his local newspaper, the Yorkshire Evening Post, "Everyone at school thinks I am very smart and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top two percent of the people who take the test."
- Mensa, the international society for high-IQ individuals, has invited Shah to join the organization.
- Einstein and Hawking were both estimated to have IQ scores of around 160.