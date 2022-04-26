SHE MAINTAINS HER INNOCENCE
Melissa Lucio's Execution Stayed After New Evidence Emerges
253 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via reuters.com
The Lede
The Wednesday execution of Melissa Lucio, a woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter, 15 years ago, has been halted after the emergence of new evidence that casts doubt on her conviction.
Key Details
- The court will reconsider new evidence that Lucio's lawyers say proves her toddler Mariah died in 2007 after an accidental fall.
- The lawyers say Lucio was convicted following a coerced and false confession she gave about slapping and biting the child.
- New forensic evidence reportedly shows Mariah died from blunt-force head trauma that was consistent with injuries she could have sustained after falling down the stairs — an accident Lucio told police about from the start, but that jurors never heard about.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments