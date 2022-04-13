LOOKS BAD
California Lawyer Quits In Protest Over Boss's Firing, Says Governor Newsom Is Meddling With Activision Lawsuit
870 reads | submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com
The Lede
Melanie Proctor, a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing employee, resigned to protest the firing of her boss Janette Wipper, who worked as the chief counsel, by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Bloomberg reports how this could affect the looming Activision lawsuit, which alleges the video game company had a toxic "frat boy" culture among other problems.
Key Details
- Proctor wrote an email to staff in which she said Newsom's office "began to interfere" in the Activision lawsuit.
- "The Office of the Governor repeatedly demanded advance notice of litigation strategy and of next steps in the litigation," Proctor wrote in the email, and said that Newsom's interference was "mimicking the interests of Activision's counsel."
- Proctor further added that she believed her boss Wipper was "abruptly terminated" in an attempt to stand up for their agency's independence.
Comments
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
NEWSOME STAY OUT OF THIS YOU PINHEAD! LET ACTIVISION SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES ALONG GODAMMIT