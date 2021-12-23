Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

M-MERRY CHRISTMAS?

Submitted by Molly Bradley via mediaite.com

Meghan McCain And Candace Owens Just Had It Out On The TL, And Things Got Nasty
On Thursday night, McCain tweeted about Owens's interview in which Trump defended the vaccine. Owens took some cheap shots about obesity, and one thing led to another until McCain tweeted, "Get f*cked."

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: