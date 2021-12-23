M-MERRY CHRISTMAS?
Meghan McCain And Candace Owens Just Had It Out On The TL, And Things Got Nasty
Submitted by Molly Bradley via mediaite.com
Additional Thoughts
Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 23, 2021
Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health.
People like me see right through that bullshit. https://t.co/fbtt2OVCJj
Come get your girl @benshapiro. https://t.co/jSI05zwkd6— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
Why don’t you come get this medical paper which correlates clinical obesity to a 113% higher chance of hospitalization, 74% higher chance of ICU admission, and a 48% higher chance of death.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
“But muh vaccine!!!”https://t.co/GhtK7CtaDU https://t.co/2qrPnvU8zY
Lol, I know it stings having your golden God, Trump, call you out on your anti vaxxer bullshit. https://t.co/UoR8t1v0BJ— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
You so clearly did not watch the interview and are just reading headlines. 😂😂— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
What exactly did I say that was “anti-vax” in the interview, Meg?
Also “golden God”?
What is up with these pre-school comebacks? 🤡🤡
Your post-trump pro-vaccine interview spiral has been really fun for all of us to watch. https://t.co/ACxJoKCPll— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
You are slipping into utter irrelevancy and its sad to watch.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
Do you want to come on my show, Meg? Just say the word and I'll have my producers reach out. https://t.co/fN79TylqtF
That way, you can actually be in an episode as opposed to spending your full day tweeting about it. @MeghanMcCain— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
Coming from the woman who did an entire IG Live tonight talking at LENGTH about how obese I am as opposed to addressing the fact that her hero fact-checked her.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You're a danger to public health.
Get fucked. https://t.co/GDwX9JgdOK
Um…An entire IG live about YOU? Have you lost your mind? Try—I told people I was running late to my live because I was responding to your fake health concerns on Twitter. I then proceeded to do “an entire IG live” regarding Guardasil, DTap and Hep B vaccines, as planned. https://t.co/wQJUgHm9BP— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
Also, “get fucked”.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
Really, Meghan?
So gutter and trashy. https://t.co/wQJUgHm9BP
