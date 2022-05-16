'we can no longer keep the Arches shining there'
McDonald's Announces Plans To Sell Its Business In Russia
The Lede
On Monday, McDonald's announced it would be selling its Russia business after more than 30 years operating in the country.
Key Details
- McDonald's said its exit is due to the "humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine" and "unpredictable operating environment" in Russia.
- The fast food chain added that continuing to own the Russia business is "no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values".
- McDonald's announced on March 8 that it had temporarily closed its Russian restaurants and paused operations in the country.
