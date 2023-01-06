double digit l's
Kevin McCarthy Set To Lose 11th Round Of Voting As Speaker As A Deal Gets Worked On Behind The Scenes
The Lede
The holdout Republicans who refuse to vote for Kevin McCarthy have reached a deal, in theory, but that won't be enough to get him the 218 votes needed to become the latest Speaker of the House. Nothing can be done in Congress, including swearing in new members, until the GOP agree on concessions to get McCarthy voted in as Speaker.
Key Details
- GOP Rep. Ralph Norman said of the deal being worked on "This is changes that we want. This is round one. It's on paper, which is a good thing."
- This is the longest speaker contest in 164 years.