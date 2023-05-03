wtf?
McDonald's Franchisee Made 10-Year-Old Children Work Without Pay, Investigators Find
The Lede
The Department of Labor (DOL) has found that a McDonald's franchisee in Kentucky employed two 10-year-old children, violating federal labor laws.
Key Details
- Investigators say the children, employed by Bauer Food LLC, were not paid and sometimes worked as late as 2 a.m., preparing and distributing orders, cleaning the store and more.
- The DOL also discovered one child had been allowed to use a deep fryer, "a prohibited task for workers under 16 years old."
- Bauer Food franchise owner Sean Bauer claims the children were visiting their parent, who is a night manager at the restaurant, and that any work carried out was at the direction of the parent.