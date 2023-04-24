Popular
'it was a mean thing to do'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
Matthew Perry Is Removing Controversial Mentions Of Keanu Reeves From Future Editions Of Memoir
The one where Matthew Perry tries to make amends with Keanu Reeves.
The Lede

During a panel at the LA Times Festival of Books on Saturday, Matthew Perry said he intends to remove mentions of Keanu Reeves from future editions of his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." The "Friends" star faced backlash after writing in his book: "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

Key Details

  • "I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," Perry told the panel this weekend. "Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

Comments

